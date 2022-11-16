Assad Receives Message from Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq

President Bashar al-Assad received the Foreign Minister of Omani Sultanate and the accompanying delegation, according to SANA.

The Omani minister handed over President al-Assad a message from his Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, Head of the Sultanate, regarding cooperation between the two counties.

His Excellency, President al-Assad, discussed with the al-Busaidi growing cooperation between Syria and Oman in various fields as well as the latest developments on the regional and international arenas.

President al-Assad considered that open dialogue among Arab countries is required to address regional issues and to meet challenges to which their peoples are subjected , remarking what sets the Sultanate apart is its balanced and principled policy, clarity and transparency, while preserving Omani Arab identity.

Minister al-Busaidi asserted that Syria is a pivotal state in the region and Oman is keen on continuing consultation and close coordination with the Syrian side on overall developments and issues in the region.

He underlined that fostering bilateral cooperation in all areas is of a special significance for Oman, in a way that serves interests of the two peoples and governments.

