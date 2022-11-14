19th Astana Meeting on Syria Mere “Protocol” – Constitutional Committee

The 19th round of Astana Talks on Syria would be held on the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan in late November, according to North Press.

Guarantor states for Astana Path on Syria properly recognize the extent of difficulties, they only try to gain time and “cannot end the Syrian conflict,” Hasan al-Hariri, member of the Constitutional Committee’s small body, said on Monday.

Hariri told North Press, “Russians, the key stakeholders of Astana Path, are thoroughly busy in the war on Ukraine thus the meeting will be mere a protocol one.”

“Current conditions do not give a reasonable prospect that Astana 19 will fulfill any change,” al-Hariri added.

The 18th round of Astana Peace Talks, that was held in the Kazakh capital on June 15-16, was attended by representatives of the Syrian government and opposition in addition to a UN delegation led by Robert Dunn, Chief Political Affairs Officer of the Office of the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Syria, a delegation from Jordan, representatives of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Reports said that the round 18th outcomes were not far away from the previous rounds regarding a political solution in Syria.

The Syrian politician went further, saying that Astana Path’s goal is “to reach a ceasefire to halt more displacement in the liberated north.”

He stressed, “Astana meetings are for the states involved in the Syrian conflict like Russia, Turkey and Iran where Syrians have nothing to do.”

The Astana peace process to end the conflict was launched in January 2017 at the initiative of Turkey, Russia and Iran.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.