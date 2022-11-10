UN Special Rapporteur: Unilateral Measures Imposed on Syrian People Hamper Early Recovery Efforts

Dohan called for “the immediate lifting of these measures", SANA claims.

Alena Douhan, UN Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights, stressed that the “unilateral measures imposed on the Syrian people severely affect human rights, hamper any efforts of early recovery, and block reconstruction process in Syria.

Dohan said during a press conference in Damascus, “the unilateral measures have greatly and badly affected the Syrian pharmaceutical sector, caused a severe shortage, especially with regard to chronic diseases and medical equipment, and also affected the availability of equipment and spare parts needed for the rehabilitation and development of drinking water and irrigation networks, which may cause serious challenges to public health and food security.”

“Talking about goodwill and intentions of the unilateral coercive measures does not justify the violation of basic human rights, and the international community must stand together in solidarity and to provide aid to the Syrian people,” Douhan added.

Dohan called for “the immediate lifting of these measures” as they “amount to war crimes committed against the Syrian people.”

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.