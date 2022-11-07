UN Statement on Idleb Camp Massacre: ‘Disappointing’

The Syria Response Coordinators called on the UN to issue statements outlining the responsibility of the Syrian regime and Russia, according to Syria TV.

On Monday, the Syria Response Coordinators team said that the UN statement on the massacre of camps perpetrated by Syrian regime forces in rural Idleb was “disappointing.”

The response team said in a statement titled “From Continuous Normalization to Covering Up Crimes Committed” that the United Nations responded with an unexpected press release to recent events in camps for displaced people in Idleb governorate, and only declared concern about military escalation in the region.

It added that the UN statement ignored that the recent military escalation was unilateral (the Syrian regime and Russia), which caused major massacres and caused civilian casualties and injuries, as well as large waves of displacement from the targeted camps.

The team added that the United Nations spoke of the need to abide by the ceasefire agreement in northwestern Syria by all parties, ignoring the existence of more than 5,485 violations of the agreement by the Syrian regime and its allies (Russia and Iran). Those violations led to more than 300 civilian deaths and injured more than 1200 others.

“It is regrettable that the UN issued the latest statement without any clear reference to the perpetrators of recent crimes, extrajudicial killings and systematically forced displacements, especially with more than 38 targets of camps for displaced people in the region recorded since the beginning of 2022. More than 80% of those targets were due to the Syrian regime and Russia,” the response team statement continued.

The Syria Response Coordinators called on the UN secretary-general and the presidency of the UN Security Council to issue statements outlining the responsibility of the Syrian regime and Russia for these recent crimes and to work on extensive investigations into the recent targets.

The Syrian Civil Defense (White Helmets) confirmed in a statement on Sunday that the massacre of the camps carried out by the regime forces and Russia on the camps was a deliberate and planned attack. This is confirmed by what was published by the Sputnik agency of the Russian government, on Saturday evening, by the so-called deputy head of the “Russian Center for Reconciliation” in Syria, Zhuravlyov, accusing the White Helmets of preparing to launch attacks targeting the camps of Kafr Jales and others in the countryside of Idleb.

