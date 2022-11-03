Regime Forces People of Daraya to Demolish their Homes. What’s the Fate of Properties of the Displaced?

Residents of the city of Darayya were forced to demolish their homes and buildings partially damaged by shelling, according to Syria TV.

The Rural Damascus Governorate forced the residents of the city of Darayya to demolish their homes and buildings partially damaged by the shelling that hit the city in light of the military operations it witnessed before the forced displacement in 2016.

Since the start of the return of residents to the city, the Executive Office of the Daraya City Council announced dozens of houses and buildings that are prone to fall and others that have been partially destroyed through its official page on Facebook. It called on owners to review the municipal council to start the demolition process and remove the rubble.

A local source told Syria TV that the classification of buildings as “prone to fall” is due to the inspection carried out by members of the executive office in the city without forming a committee specialized in revealing the specific buildings.

The source added that some of the buildings demolished during the past period were valid for restoration because the foundations of the building are still intact, and the destruction affected the walls only. It explained that the municipal council relied on the buildings’ external appearance without inspecting their foundations.

The source pointed out that the executive office holds the owners of real estate the cost of fuel necessary for the machines during the demolition, pointing out that the demolitions are carried out by the machines of the municipal council.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.