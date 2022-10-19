Syrian-Belarusian Talks on Educational Cooperation

The Belarus Minister briefed the Syrian side on the potential of Belarus in education and health, according to SANA.

Syria and Belarus have discussed means of enhancing educational and health cooperation between the two friendly countries. This came during a meeting held on Wednesday between Belarus Minister of Education Andrei Ivanets and Syria’s ambassador to Minsk Mohammad al-Omrani.

During the meeting, Ivanets pointed out the deep-rooted relations of friendship linking Syria and Belarus, asserting his country’s determination to bolster bilateral relations and strengthen them in various domains.

The Belarus Minister briefed the Syrian side on the potential of Belarus in education and health.

He reiterated his country’s continued initiative to receive the Syrian children of the sons and daughters of the martyrs in the entertainment and health camps to bolster the firm relations and the cultural exchange between the two friendly countries.

Minister Ivanets said that the pressures and challenges the two countries are facing

Put pressure on them to adopt joint stances, asserting that he will visit Syria soon to discuss cooperation in educational and health fields.

Ambassador Omrani, in turn, stressed the depth of the relations between the two countries, asserting Syria’s desire to activate cooperation with Belarus in various domains to serve the interests of the two countries.

Omrani thanked Belarus for its continued initiative to host the Syrian children who suffered during the terrorist war on Syria.

He pointed out the importance of signing a protocol of cooperation in the educational field and activating the cooperation agreement in the postgraduate studies between the two countries.

