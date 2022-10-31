Guardian’s Report on Perpetrator of Tadamon Massacre Contains ‘Fallacies’: Researcher

Hossam Jazmati said the British news outlet cited "questionable" sources, according to Zaman al-Wasl.

The Guardian’s report about the perpetrator of Syria’s Tadamon massacre is full of inaccuracies, expecting that he is still detained by the regime’s military intelligence, a Syrian researcher familiar with the case told Zaman al-Wasl.

Hossam Jazmati assured that the Guardian report about Amjad Yousef, the killer of dozens of people in the southern Tadamon suburb in the Syrian capital in 2013, is full of flaws to such an extent that his former colleagues, who were cited by the report as sources, are questionable.

According to Jazmati, Military Intelligence arrested Yousef six months ago since the Guardian revealed his role in shooting dead dozens of people across a death pit in Tadamon in 2013, denying that there were any developments other than that.

The Turkey-based writer assured that any colleague knows that Yousef is a non-commissioned officer and not an officer with the rank of major, in addition to the fact that Branch 227 behind the Carlton hotel in the Kafr Sousa neighbourhood is not a military base near Damascus, according to what was reported by the Guardian.

The researcher also indicated that Youssef served in 2013 in the Tadamon detachment affiliated with the 227th district branch (Al-Mantiqa) and never as a deputy head of this branch, as reported by “The Guardian.”

Jazmati also pointed out that Military Security Branch 227 was responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands of Syrians and not just 350 people, the total victims who appeared in the total of the 26 leaked videos of the crime committed by Yousef and his companions in the Tadamon detachment and their partners in the paramilitary National Defense units.

The Syrian conflict – which led to the loss of at least 500,000 lives and displaced more than 13,2 million people – began in 2011 after the Assad regime brutally cracked down on peaceful pro-democracy protests.

