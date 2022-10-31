President Assad Awards Vice-president Najah al-Attar Unity of the Nation Order

Assad said in the honouring ceremony that Dr. al-Attar held the homeland in her heart and soul, according to SANA.

President Bashar al-Assad on Monday awarded Najah al-Attar, The Vice-President, the Order of the Unity of the Nation in the presence of cultural, intellectual and literary figures in Syria.

President al-Assad said in the honouring ceremony while awarding Dr. al-Attar the order, “The importance of the order comes from the significance of the person who holds it first, then from their noble message second.”

The Syrian Presidency noted that Dr. al-Attar held the homeland in her heart and soul and struggled for it in both word and deed; thus, this Order derived from her value and prestige, adding, “Syria has always been proud to honour its great figures who gave their homeland a lot of their works and principles over decades and generations, for this, the honour became a national event par excellence.”

