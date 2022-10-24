Delegation from American Churches in Aleppo, Meets Director of Endowments

The two sides stressed that cultural diversity in Syrian society is a model that should be adopted in all societies, according to Snack Syrian.

On Monday, a delegation from the Evangelical Presbyterian churches in the United States visited the city of Aleppo and met with the director of endowments, Mohammed Rami al-Obeid.

The local newspaper al-Jamahir said the delegation represented about 350 churches. It had seen the effects of the city’s destruction during the war and the rehabilitation and restoration work in Old Aleppo.

During the meeting with Obeid, the two sides stressed that cultural diversity in Syrian society is a model that should be adopted in all societies for coexistence.

The American delegation also visited the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese, the Syriac Orthodox Diocese, the Arab Evangelical Presbyterian Church, and the exhibition of works of art “Kan Yama Kan … Aleppo”, the “Sons of the Word Evangelical Medical Center”, the “Aleppo Scientific Institute” and the “New Youth Educational Foundation.”

According to the newspaper, the delegation’s members considered that their visit to Syria confirms that the future is better and that there is a discrepancy between the official government position of the United States and the American people. They pointed out that the popular position is absent from the reality of what happened to “Syria” because of the politicized and directed media in America, as they put it. According to the source, they called on the U.S. administration to lift the siege on Syrians.

