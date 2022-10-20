A Month Without Israeli Air Strikes on Syria: What do the Analytics Indicate?

This absence of air strikes in Syria comes as tensions continue to escalate between Israel and Russia, Athr Press reports.

The Israeli media reported on the passage of a whole month without Israel launching any attacks on Syrian territory after the Israeli entity carried out its latest aggression on September 17th, on Damascus International Airport, ten days after the targeting of Aleppo International Airport.

Commenting on this, the Jerusalem Post said that “the absence of air strikes in Syria comes as tensions continue to escalate between Israel and Russia.” It noted that “there is a mechanism to avoid conflict to prevent unnecessary friction during the operations of the Israeli Air Force.”

After Russia used drones to target civilian infrastructure, Israel came under pressure from Ukraine to provide it with weapons or air defence systems. Still, Israel continues to refuse to supply Kyiv with these systems, fearing that they will affect the mechanism to avoid conflict with Moscow.

While the newspaper quoted an intelligence officer as saying: “The mechanism for avoiding conflict between Israel and Russia continues, the newspaper asked: Is it possible that Israel has noticed a change in the Russian way of deploying its forces and air defences in Syria?”

On Wednesday, the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper quoted security and political sources as confirming: “The Israeli policy towards the attacks in Syria has not changed, and it remains the same.”

The sources pointed out that “Russia has not exerted any pressure on Israel to stop its attacks,” pointing out that “the mechanism of military coordination between Israel and Russia works regularly.”

The newspaper’s military correspondent, Yossi Yehoshua, said that an unofficial reference could be made to several reasons that explain the “relative calm” on the Syrian front, including the tension that characterized relations with Hezbollah in the stage of negotiations to reach an agreement to demarcate the maritime border between Israel and Lebanon, fearing war in the region, and the current electoral battle in Israel.

It is noteworthy that the latest Israeli aggression that targeted Damascus International Airport is the fourteenth on the capital Damascus and its surroundings since the beginning of 2022 and the second that targets Damascus International Airport. On the tenth of last June, Israeli raids targeted Damascus International Airport, and this caused its disruption and decommissioning for two weeks.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.