Jordanian FM Stresses to Pedersen Need for Arab Role in Resolving the Syrian Crisis

Safadi announced at the end of September that Jordan was mobilizing support for an Arab-led political process, according to Athr Press.

On Wednesday, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, during his meeting with UN Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, in Amman, stressed “the need for a collective Arab role in resolving the Syrian crisis and ending the catastrophic situation in this country.”

A statement issued by the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said: “Safadi put Pedersen in the form of the details of the Jordanian proposal. It stresses the need for a collective Arab role in the efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis and address all its consequences in a way that guarantees the security and stability of Syria and the security of the region and faces all the humanitarian, political, security and economic challenges caused by the crisis.”

Safadi said that “it is not possible to live with the current situation in Syria and the suffering that this situation produces for Syrians, and negative repercussions on the region, especially Syria’s neighbouring countries.”

He stressed “the need to intensify work to achieve practical and tangible progress in efforts to end the catastrophic situation in Syria, and to reach a political solution that meets the aspirations of the brotherly Syrian people, guarantees Syria’s unity, cohesion and sovereignty, rids it of terrorism and external interference, and provides the necessary conditions for the voluntary return of refugees.”

Regarding the situation of Syrian refugees, Safadi said that “the issue of refugees is an international responsibility and not the responsibility of the host countries alone.” He stressed the need for continued international support for refugees and their host countries to ensure that they are provided with a decent living and meet their needs.

Jordan hosts some 650,000 Syrian refugees registered with the United Nations, while Amman estimates that 1.3 million people have sought refuge in the kingdom since the outbreak of the war in Syria.

Jordan says that “the cost of hosting Syrian refugees within the territory of the Kingdom exceeded $ 12 billion.”

Safadi announced at the end of September that his country was mobilizing regional and international support for an Arab-led political process to end the 11-year-old war in Syria.

Jordan is preparing to put its initiative on the agenda of the Arab summit to be held in Algiers at the beginning of next November, driven by the orientations of King Abdullah II, who stressed that Jordan is the most affected by the current situation in Syria, while raising questions about its realism and chances of success.

Analysis indicates that the Jordanian initiative aims to revive the frozen Arab role in Syria. The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported that “the new Jordanian paper is based on reviving the frozen Arab role and working to resolve the complex issues gradually. However, there are many doubts that it can meet the fate of its predecessor from failure, especially in light of Washington’s return to trying to sabotage the Syrian issue in the face of Moscow, to avoid any undesirable solutions.”

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.