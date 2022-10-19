Arab Businessmen Refuse to Obey Caesar Act: Syria does not Deserve Sanctions

Emirati businessman Abdullah al-Shaibani has revealed Emirati plans for tourism and real estate projects in Syria soon, according to Hastag Syria.

Shaibani said in a special statement to Hashtag that “everything related to laws and politics we have to put aside, especially since an Arab country like Syria does not deserve to be imposed sanctions on it. The Arab nations must protect Syria, hoping that this country will return to the bosom of the Arab nation.

Shaibani pointed out that none of the economic sanctions, whether Caesar or others, have any impact on any investment or on the entry and exit of funds to and from Syria.

The Emirati businessman pointed out to Hashtag that the Emirati investment plan will be in all fields, especially tourism and real estate projects such as hotels and resorts, residential and entertainment buildings, in addition to aviation projects .

Despite U.S. warnings and Washington’s threats to boycott Arab and international companies and investors if they do business with Syria economically in accordance with the Caesar Act, the reality on the ground is dysfunctional.

Jordanian businessman and head of the Jordanian Irbid Chamber of Industry Hani Abu Hassan said in a previous statement that “the application of this law did not serve our interests and the interests of any Arab country, but on the contrary opposed it and was a stumbling block and restriction on the prosperity of business and trade. From this point of view, we must work today to break any law that does not serve the interest of any country, especially Arab countries.”

