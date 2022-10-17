Omani Investor: Rare Opportunities in Syria, First Come First Served

Khalidi was speaking to Athr Press on the sidelines of the 2022 Tourism Investment Forum.

An Omani investor and businessman have said that Syria is full of distinguished investment opportunities that must be benefited from.

“Profit (in Syria) will match adventure,” Muhammad Saleh Al-Khalidi addressed the Arab businessmen, “and those who arrive first will be served first.”

“I think there is a desire among many to invest in it (Syrian market), but the decision needs time. Syria has started its first step by offering investment projects. Investment will attract other investments,” he added.

“Today during the forum, I met investors from the GCC, Russia and Iran.”

Khalidi explained that he desires to invest in tourist facilities in Damascus and northern Syria and in the field of aviation, adding that there are other projects in Latakia that he is discussing with the Ministry of Tourism.

The Tourism Investment Forum 2022 events kicks off at Dama Rose Hotel in Damascus, inaugurated by PM Eng. Hussein Arnous.

During the inauguration, Arnous said that the forum aims to achieve the optimum economic feasibility to invest the facilities of the public bodies, restart work in tourism projects that have been suspended due to terrorism, and present new promotional opportunities.

The forum is organized by the Ministry of Tourism in cooperation with the Syrian Investment Agency and the participation of Arab and foreign businessmen and investors.

The forum included the opening of two photo exhibitions representing the projects offered for investment in several governorates, followed by two films, one film for the Tourism Investment Forum / 2022/ and another for the Syrian Investment Agency on the tourist sites offered for investment.

