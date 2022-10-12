Turkish Presidency: Currently no Political Circumstances for Erdogan-Assad Meeting

Cavusoglustressed that there is currently no plan for a meeting between Erdogan and Assad, according to Baladi News.

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin has stated that there are “currently no political circumstances” for a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian regime President Bashar al-Assad.

In a television interview, Kalin stressed that Turkey is currently making no efforts in this regard. “But our president always says there is no such thing as closing the door in diplomacy,” Kalin added. “On his instructions, he currently meets with the intelligence chiefs. Aside from these meetings, he did not instruct us to arrange talks through political channels.”

“Such a meeting may or may not take place in future, depending on whether Turkey’s national interest requires it; at the moment, however, no such interest exists,” he added. “Turkey’s clear stance on Syria favours a transparent government assuming power, in line with international law and inclusive elections; an end to the war in Syria; and the return of Syrian refugees from Turkey to their country when conditions in Syria allow.”

“The work that will enable Syria to achieve these goals continues in a voluntary, safe, and dignified manner and within the framework of UN standards,” he said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that there is currently no plan for a meeting between Erdogan and Assad.

“There is no plan for President Erdogan to meet with Bashar al-Assad at the moment, but there may be contacts in the future. Ankara’s efforts regarding a political solution in Syria are sincere, and a dialogue with the Syrian regime must be achieved to achieve reconciliation,” Cavusoglu said in remarks quoted by Anadolu Agency.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.