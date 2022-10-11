Syria Calls for Support to Counter Sanctions on Health Sector

The Minister of Health stressed the need to support Syria and lift coercive measures, according to SANA.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Hassan al-Ghubash, stressed the need to take all the necessary measures to reduce the suffering caused by the spread of the Corona epidemic, the crises and wars that threaten the global health system.

In his speech during the second day of the 69th session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean, Dr. Ghubash pointed out that “the world suffers from exceptional circumstances more than ever and needs to strengthen health systems to ensure the achievement of universal health coverage and the agenda of the sustainable development 2030.

Ghubash explained “the economic and health effects resulting from the terrorist war Syria is subjected to, the economic blockade and the unilateral coercive measures imposed on the Syrian people by some countries,” noting that “this affected the capabilities of the health sector directly to perform its tasks effectively.”

Ghubash stressed “the need to support Syria and lift these coercive measures and empower it to counter the difficulties and challenges of all the health issues, especially cholera, which has recently re-emerged in Syria,” expressing his hope that “the outcomes of the meeting will meet the challenges facing the global health system.”

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.