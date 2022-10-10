Several SDF Fighters Killed in Turkish Shelling East of Aleppo

SDF military positions were targetted in the vicinity of the village of Dada Abdal, according to Zaman al-Wasl.

The Turkish army has neutralized members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on the borders of the “Euphrates Shield” area east of Aleppo province, the Turkish Defense ministry said on Sunday.

The Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Sunday that the Turkish armed forces managed to “neutralize two terrorists from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the People’s Protection Units (YPG) who were preparing to attack the Euphrates Shield in northern Syria.”

Military sources operating in the pro-Turkish National Army confirmed to Zaman al-Wasl that the artillery of the Turkish forces targeted, on Sunday afternoon, SDF military positions in the vicinity of the village of “Dada Abdal” near the “Abu Rasin” area in the Hassakeh province, northeastern Syria.

On Saturday, the Turkish Ministry of Defense announced that it had “neutralized six terrorists from the PKK and YPG, who fired harassing fire in the areas of Spring of Peace and Olive Branch in northern Syria.”

