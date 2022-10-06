U.S. Conducts Airdrop in NE Syria’s Village Under Government Control

An exclusive source told North Press that the operation took place in the village of Milouk Saray, south of Qamishli.

The U.S.-led Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS carried out early Thursday an airdrop operation in the southern countryside of Qamishli, northeast Syria.

An exclusive source told North Press that the operation took place in the village of Milouk Saray, south of Qamishli, in the capture of a leader of the Islamic State Organization (ISIS).

The captured leader was responsible for running ISIS sleeper cells in the area.

According to the source, the operation was conducted based on intelligence information obtained by the Coalition.

The source added the ISIS leader was hiding in areas under the control of the Syrian government in the countryside of Qamishli, and the operation was a success.

A source of the government forces told North Press that several helicopters participated in the operation, which started at 03:00 am and continued to 05:00 am.

Sporadic clashes erupted with the government forces, which led to the killing of an officer of the government’s Military Intelligence Branch and the injury of many other members.

According to the source, the operation was to capture an unknown person in the area.

This is the first operation of its kind in government-held areas.

