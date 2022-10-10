Killers of Activist Abu Ghannoum Uncovered in al-Bab

The injured suspect was taken to the al-Bab city hospital for aid amid a security alert in the area, according to Baladi News.

Military police in the city of al-Bab in the eastern countryside of Aleppo were able to arrest two suspects in the murder of media activist Mohammed Abdul Latif, nicknamed “Abu Ghannoum,” and his wife after they were chased by police officers.

The correspondent of Baladi News in the countryside of Aleppo said that the military police, in cooperation with the Third Corps of the National Army, after monitoring the cameras deployed in the city, found out the whereabouts of two suspects involved in the murder of Abu Ghnoum. A joint patrol pursued the suspects, who were driving a motorcycle. The patrol was able to injure one person and arrest both of them.

9 in the vicinity of the hospital, while the other person was taken to the city of Azaz north of Aleppo.

The suspect was affiliated with the Al-Hamzat Faction of the Second Corps of the “National Army” led by Saif Abu Bakr, to attack the “Al-Hamzat” elements, specifically the “Abu Sultan Al-Diri” group. Consequently, the Hamzat attacked Al-Bab Hospital to rid its element for fear of making confessions in the assassination. Expose all the personalities involved with him.

The person arrested is Akram Abu Haitham Akal, from Deir-ez-Zor. He is a former ISIS operative, who previously worked with the Ahrar al-Sharqiya faction in Afrin, and currently works with the Hamzat Division security in Bab.

He explained that the city of Bab is witnessing a popular mobilization in the streets, demanding that the leadership and members of the Hamzat Division be fully imprisoned and that all those involved in the assassination of activist Abu Ghannoum be revealed and brought to justice.

Unknown gunmen directly targeted activist Abu Ghannoum and his wife near the Furn roundabout in the city of al-Bab, east of Aleppo, killing him and his pregnant wife.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.