Syria, Iran to Enhance Scientific Research Cooperation

Minister of Higher Education Bassam Ibrahim discussed with the head of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO), Mohammad Mahdi Imanipour and the accompanying delegation the joint cooperation relations in higher education and scientific research field.

Minister Ibrahim described the relations between Syria and Iran as deep and historic, pointing to the importance of Iranian scholarships offered to Syrian students, the exchange of students and professors, participation in scientific conferences and cooperation for the establishment of research centers between Syrian and Iranian universities.

He added that the agreements on scientific research cooperation signed between Syria and Iran universities achieve the common interest between the two countries.

For his part, Mahdi Imanipour thanked the Syrian government for its permanent cooperation with the Iranian side, stressing the need to focus on developing Persian language departments in Syrian universities and providing them with specialized professors.

