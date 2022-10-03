6,000 Palestinians Subjected to Physical Abuse in Syria: monitor

A human rights group has documented the names and data of Palestinian refugees subjected to physical abuse in Syria, according to Zaman al-Wasl.

A human rights group has documented the names and data of more than 6,000 Palestinian refugees who have been subjected to physical abuse since the revolution erupted in March 2011.

The Action Group for the Palestinians of Syria said in a report on the occasion of the “International Day of Non-Violence” that it had monitored 4,500 cases of killing of Palestinian refugees who died due to shelling, siege, clashes, torture and drowning during attempts to flee the war, in addition to more than 1,800 cases of arrest and enforced disappearance, including 110 Palestinian refugees.

The London-based human rights group stressed that the Syrian regime had displaced thousands of Palestinian refugees from the Yarmouk and Khan al-Sheih camps in northern Syria amid UNRWA’s abandonment of them and the cessation of its aid and agencies.

The AGPS renewed its call on the Palestine Liberation Organization and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to assume their responsibilities toward the Palestinians of Syria.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.