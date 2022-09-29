Because of Facebook Comment on Supply Minister: Prohibition of Weekly Column of Syrian Journalist

The Syrian environment is one of the most complex and difficult for journalists, according to Snack Syrian.

Journalist Lina Diop revealed that she was subjected to an oral punishment by banning her weekly column in the government newspaper where she works. This comes as a result of her comment on Facebook.

Diop, in a Facebook post, said she did not know if the prohibition was by the editor-in-chief, who was a colleague in the press school. Or is it from the general manager “who came from outside the press institution and now manages the journalistic work more than the editors-in-chief?”

Hard punishments

She added: “I am reminded that the reason is a comment I wrote on a news item concerning the Minister of Supply.” She added a screenshot with the caption to one of the posts containing a photo of the Minister of Internal Trade, which read: “A heavy presence is equivalent to the confidence in the statements of His Excellency.”

The Syrian journalist reported that she recently learned that several colleagues had been subjected to harsh punishments, including the transfer of one of them to the archive department, due to the same reasons.

She concluded her post by saying: “I am neither sad nor angry. Everyone knows what the press has come to and what the conditions of the people are. I just feel nihilism, I didn’t complain against those who punished me because of this feeling.”

