Syria, Iran Sign MoU for Cultural Cooperation

The agreement was signed on Wednesday at the Ministry of Culture building in Damascus, ahead of the Iranian Cultural Week, according to SANA.

The two ministries of culture in Iran and Syria, along with Islamic Guidance, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cultural cooperation between both countries.

The MoU was signed Wednesday by the Minister of Culture, Lubana Mushawah, and the head of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO), Sheikh Mohammad Mahdi Imanipour, at the Ministry of Culture building in Damascus.

“A specific program for the memo will be drawn up between the concerned bodies of the two countries for direct implementation, Minister Mushawah explained in a press statement after the signing, noting the importance of this memo as it coincides with the opening of the Iranian Cultural Week events in Khan Assad Pasha, Damascus.

For his part, Imanipour said: “We are here at the Iranian Cultural Week, which opens today in Syria, to strengthen bilateral cultural relations through this memo for the interest of the two peoples.

The MoU provided for the exchanging of Cultural Weeks and Film festivals and organizing workshops specialized in theatre, plastic art, antiquities and museums.

Exchanging professors and experts to qualify cadres also were stipulated in the memo, along with the exchange of experts and trainees between the Al-Assad National Library and the National Library of Iran.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.