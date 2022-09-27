Humanitarian Aid Must Respect Syria’s Sovereignty, Russian Foreign Ministry

Vershinin reiterated the importance of realigning the humanitarian aid for Syria with the principle of respecting the country’s sovereignty, according to SANA.

“Vershinin asserted during an event held Monday on the sideline of the UNGA77 meetings in New York the need of intensifying action to rehabilitate the key facilities in Syria such as water, electricity, schools, hospitals and accommodation that is critical for a dignified and safe return for the Syrian refugees and displaced,” the Russian Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that there was an intensive exchange of views on implementing the Security Council resolution No.2642, emphasizing transparency in delivering cross-border humanitarian aid, along with the sustainable and regular access of assistance from Damascus to civilians throughout Syria.

