SDF Arrests 4 ISIS Members In Raqqa

On Monday, the Media Center of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said their forces managed to arrest four members of the Islamic State Organization (ISIS) in the city of Raqqa, northern Syria.

In a statement published on its official website, the SDF said that after tracking and surveillance, the Special Units stormed a house in Raqqa city, used by ISIS members as a headquarters to make IDEs. The SDF arrested three ISIS members.

Those arrested infiltrated to the region from the Turkish-controlled city of Sere Kaniye (Ras al-Ain) in the north of Hassakeh, the SDF added.

Sere Kaniye has been under the control of Turkish forces and their affiliated armed opposition factions, known as the Syrian National Army (SNA), since October 2019 following a military operation named “Peace Spring”.

The ISIS members admitted to planning IED attacks in the city of Raqqa, according to the statement.

In another operation, the SDF Special Units captured a member of an ISIS sleeper cell with aerial support and surveillance of the US-led Global Coalition close to al-Karama town, east of Raqqa.

The member of the ISIS cell was active in transferring weapons for ISIS and facilitating the movement of the leaders, securing smuggling routes and members’ movement to carry out attacks, the SDF Media Center noted.

