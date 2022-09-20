Transition from Security to Political Dialogue Between Damascus and Ankara Not Far

Political dialogue between the two countries is likely to begin next month, according to al-Watan.

While Russia announced its readiness to “create the atmosphere” for a meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries, Western diplomatic sources in Ankara said that the security negotiations currently underway between Syrian and Turkish intelligence on the issue of rapprochement between Damascus and Ankara may end soon. The transition to the political part will be carried out at a date «not far away» from now.

Sources familiar with the ongoing discussions within the Turkish government on reconciliation with the Syrian leadership, in statements to Al-Watan, said that the dialogue -at the diplomatic level- with Damascus is likely to begin next month. It will culminate in a meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries the following month, or before the end of this year, at the latest, if progress is made in the number of issues being discussed, foremost of which is a clear withdrawal schedule from the Turkish side of its occupying forces of large parts of the Syrian territory.

The sources pointed out that it may not be long before Foreign and Expatriate Minister Faisal Mekdad meets with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, even “procedurally” at the current stage. They noted that this may happen on the sidelines of the meetings of the United Nations General Assembly at its current session in New York, where the two ministers shake hands to reconcile the two countries.

