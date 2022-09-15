UN Sends Warning Message to Syrian Refugees Joining Caravan of Light

UNHCR confirmed that it does not engage in or encourage illegal travel from Turkey to Europe, according to Athr Press.

As thousands of Syrians prepare to migrate from Turkey to Europe as part of the Caravan of Light, UNHCR in Turkey has warned Syrian refugees not to join the caravan that plans to head to Europe from Turkey via Bulgaria or Greece.

UNHCR said in a statement that refugees joining the caravan could face the risk of dying on the way. It added: “There is information indicating plans for an organized movement towards the Turkish-Greco-Bulgarian border, and those schemes indicate that the participants in the movement intend to cross the border into Greece, Bulgaria and then other countries.”

UNHCR confirmed that it does not engage in or encourage illegal travel from Turkey to Greece/Bulgaria or other countries.

It warned of the danger of these travel routes, whether by land or by sea, as they can lead to risk and danger. It explained that attempts to cross borders illegally often fail and can bear serious consequences, including arrest, detention, family separation and even death.

“In addition to exposing participants in this movement to potential legal consequences, it could also lead to serious humanitarian consequences including remaining homeless, food and other basic services. Children and others with special needs may be at risk.” It called on refugees not to endanger their lives and the lives of their family members and children.

Earlier, several experts spoke of several reasons that reduce the chances of success of the caravan. One expert said: “European countries will not allow the arrival of new waves of refugees, because they are unable to absorb more refugees, especially after the refugee crisis from Ukraine.” He added that the European Union is likely to urge Eastern European countries to prevent migrants from crossing.

A few days ago, a channel appeared on the application Telegram, inviting Syrians to participate in a convoy called “Caravan of Light” with the aim of heading from Turkey to Europe. The number of participants is about 70,000.

It is noteworthy that the anti-immigrant statements and deportation letter spread in Turkey, prompted Syrians to draw a new map of their lives, aimed at leaving the country towards Europe.

