Germany: ‘Reconciliation’ Agreements with Assad Regime did not Bring Peace to Syrians

Germany has asserted that Syrians have not been brought to peace by Russian-sponsored, so-called “settlement” and “reconciliation” agreements between the Assad regime and opposition factions in various areas.

This claim came in a tweet by the German special envoy to Syria, Stefan Schneck, as part of his warning of regime forces launching a new attack in the Daraa governorate.

Schneck said that the German government was “following, with concern, reports of a regime attack on the city of Jassim in Daraa governorate.”

He stressed that “reconciliation” agreements with the regime had not brought peace to the Syrian people, stressing that a political solution is the only option that can do so.

On August 31, Syrian regime forces brought military reinforcements to several locations near Jassim, established military checkpoints in the area, and prevented farmers from accessing their land near the new deployment sites.

These maneuvers coincided with the head of the military security branch in Daraa, Brigadier General Louay al-Ali, demanding from the notables of Jassim and former leaders of the opposition factions that they remove “outsiders” from the city.

