Syria: Western Coercive Measures on Syria Obstructs Humanitarian Work

Syria has accused western countries of politicizing humanitarian aid, according to SANA.

Syria’s permanent representative to the UN, Bassam Sabbagh, said that western states’ illegitimate coercive measures imposed on the Syrian people and politicization of the humanitarian and developmental act have caused big difficulties and challenges to Syria and its partners of UN agencies to improve the humanitarian and livelihood situation in the country.

“Syria is exerting great efforts to consolidate national reconciliations, provide decent living conditions for its citizens, reconstruct infrastructure and secure the safe, voluntary return of the displaced Syrians to their country,” Sabbagh said in a statement at the Security Council session on the humanitarian and political affairs in Syria.

“Syria has been able to repatriate more than 2.4 million citizens to their places of residence… and the Security Council’s adoption of resolution No. 2642 has made an additional step towards improving and enhancing the delivery of humanitarian aid to the people in need,” Sabbagh added.

He referred to the U.S. occupation’s acts of looting the Syrian resources that caused a hard drop in basic needs.

“Nearly 66 thousand BPD are looted by the US as 500 tankers were brought out into the Iraqi borders during the latest days,” Sabbagh added.

He called for respecting Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity by ending the illegitimate foreign presence on the Syrian territories.

