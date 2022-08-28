Intelligence Report: Russia Withdraws S300 System from Syria

The system was brought back to Russia to strengthen its defence, according to al-Souria Net.

An Israeli space intelligence firm said Russia had reshipped the advanced S-300 air defence system from Syria to Moscow as its invasion of Ukraine continued.

On Saturday, ImageSat International published photos showing that the S-300 system in northwestern Syria has been dismantled in recent weeks. It has been in the area since 2018.

The Times of Israel reported that the Russian air defence system was transferred to the port of Tartous, where it was shipped to the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk.

The Israeli newspaper said the ship was expected to dock in the Russian port city on Friday.

The company said the “battery” was likely returned to Russia to strengthen its air defences, which were reportedly damaged by the war that has been going on in Ukraine since February.

The revelation of this information comes a day after Israeli airstrikes targeted Syrian regime military sites in the coastal zone.

The bombing came as Israeli media reported that Iran was continuing its missile manufacturing operations at a facility in the western countryside of Masyaf and continuing arms smuggling operations there.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.