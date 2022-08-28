Asayish Arrest 48 ISIS, Remove Dozens Of Tents In Syria al-Hol Camp

The Asayih discovered there were Sharia courts inside the camp to impose penalties, according to North Press.

Internal Security Forces of North and East Syria (Asayish) said on Sunday that they arrested 48 members of sleeper cells of the Islamic State (ISIS) and removed 54 tents at al-Hol Camp east of Hassakeh, northeast Syria.

On August 25th, the Asayish announced launching the second phase of Operation “Humanity and Security” in al-Hol Camp to pursue ISIS sleeper cells.

The first phase was launched in 2021 in response to calls of community and tribal leaders in the al-Hol countryside to reduce crimes at the camp.

In a statement, the Asayish indicated that those who were arrested are in the list of serious wanted men who will be subject to investigations.

The Asayish also removed tents used by the ISIS sleeper cells to “spread the organization’s ideology.”

They discovered that there were Sharia courts inside the camp to impose penalties on those who do not follow its thoughts or cooperate with it.”

Al-Hol Camp, 45 km east of the city of Hassakeh, is a house for 55.829 individuals, including 28.725 Iraqis, 18.850 Syrians and 8.254 of foreign nationalities, according to the latest statistics obtained by North Press.

The camp witnesses murders with different methods, most notably firearms. The management of the camp fears that the latest Turkish threats of invading areas in northern Syria would pave the way for ISIS to reorganize its ranks; North Press cited a statement by the management as saying.

ISIS Claims Responsibility For Killing SDF Fighter

On Saturday, ISIS claimed responsibility for targeting a fighter of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the northern countryside of Deir-ez-Zor Governorate, eastern Syria.

ISIS-run Amaq News Agency published a statement saying, “Gunmen from the organization shot dead Yassin al-Nasser, an SDF fighter, with a silencer pistol, near the main road in the town of al-Suwar, north of Deir-ez-Zor.”

The statement pointed out that the ISIS gunmen targeted al-Nasser for being a member of the SDF.

The countryside of Deir-ez-Zor witnessed an increase in cases of assassination, targeting members of the SDF, employees of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES), tribal leaders and civilians, despite the intensive security operations launched by the SDF.

