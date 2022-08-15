ISIS Leader Killed in Special Operation in Southern Region

One of the most prominent leaders of the ISIS terrorist organization was eliminated in Tafs, according to SANA.

The competent security authorities carried out a special operation in the city of Tafs in the Daraa countryside, during which the most prominent leader of the ISIS terrorist organization was eliminated.

“The security forces carried out a special operation in Tafas city in Dara northwestern countryside, during which the terrorist Mahmoud Ahmad al-Hallaq, nicknamed Abu Omar al-Jababi, one of the most dangerous terrorists in the southern region, was eliminated,” a security source told SANA.

The source pointed out that the terrorist al-Jababi was the former leader of ISIS organization in Yarmouk Basin and responsible for the training camps there, adding that he was working with the killed terrorist Abu Salem al-Iraqi and the terrorist Abdul Rahman al-Iraqi, in coordination with the intelligence services of an Arab country.

