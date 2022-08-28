Syria Criticizes NPT for Overlooking Israel’s Arsenal

Syria stresses the need to respect the rights of all state parties to peacefully use nuclear energy, according to the Syria Times.

Syria said that what has been included in the draft document of the conference Review of the 10th Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons 2020 on the Middle East is weak and does not meet the concerns of the countries of the region, especially since it did not include any article to oblige Israel to join it and subject all its nuclear facilities to the comprehensive safeguards agreement of the International Atomic Energy Agency, stressing that the 1995 Middle East resolution remains in force until its goals and objectives are fully achieved and implemented.

Syria’s permanent representative to the United Nations, head of the delegation of the Syrian Arab Republic, Ambassador Bassam Sabbagh, said during the concluding session of the conference held at the UN building in New York that Syria had hoped for a successful outcome of this conference which would open a new page in the process of reviewing the treaty. But the political selfishness of the Western countries and their preference for its geopolitical interests over those of the treaty parties led to this regretful outcome.

Sabbagh added that Syria stresses the need to respect the rights of all state parties to the treaty in a balanced manner, particularly their inalienable right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

“In this regard, Syria is looking forward that this conference takes a clear position on the illegitimate unilateral coercive measures imposed by some states on many others,” Sabbagh said.

