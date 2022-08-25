Mekdad: Syrian-Abkhazian Relations Deep, Views Convergent

Mekdad signed a memo of cooperation in political consultations between Syria and Abkhazia in Sukhumi, according to SANA.

Foreign and Expatriates Minister Dr. Faisal al-Mekdad and his Abkhazian counterpart Inal Ardzinba signed on Thursday in Sukhumi a memo of cooperation in political consultations between Syria and Abkhazia and adopted a joint statement which identifies the stances of the two countries towards the bilateral and international situations.

In a joint press conference with Ardzinba, Mekdad said that the Syrian-Abkhazian relations are deep, stressing that the two countries’ views converged on issues discussed at the bilateral, regional and international levels.

In turn, the Abkhazian Minister said, “we agreed on unifying efforts to work in the Middle East region and communicate with the friendly countries not only in this region but also all over the world.

“We adopted a joint statement in which we outlined our principled positions towards the prevailing situation in the world and reaffirmed our support for the Special Military Operation in Ukraine for what it has of global dimensions that contribute to formulating a new, more just World order, he added.

In their joint statement after the talks, the two ministers condemned the unilateral coercive measures imposed by Western countries against Syria, Abkhazia, Russian and any country that boldly expresses its views on the international arena, stressing that these measures are illegal, meaningless, counterproductive and inhumane.

They called on the illegal foreign forces to immediately withdraw from the Syrian territory, saying “The peoples of Abkhazia and Syria are united in the fight against international terrorism and consider that many terrorist groups have been created and are still being coordinated and supported by some Western countries”.

They voiced their support for the Russian Special Military Operation aimed at establishing a world order that is more just and respects human rights, along with their support for the right of the people in Luhansk and Donetsk Peoples Republics and other Ukrainian areas to self-determination.

They referred to the importance of enhancing commercial and economic relations through establishing public commercial institutions.

The two ministers also stressed the importance of cooperation in culture, tourism and education.

COMMENT FROM THE OBSERVER

On May 29, 2018, Abkhazia and South Ossetia gained their first formal supporter country in the Middle East from Syria. Syria has also recently recognized Ukraine’s Luhansk and Donetsk, in an attempt to please President Putin.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.