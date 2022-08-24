MOU on Developing Agricultural Sector Between Syrian Trust and ACSAD Center

The Syrian Trust is an umbrella that covers civil society organizations affiliated with Asma al-Assad.

The Syrian Trust for Development and the Arab Center for the Studies of Arid Zones and Dry Lands (ACSAD) signed Tuesday a memo of understanding for building strategic partnerships with Arab and international organizations and finding sustainable solutions to agricultural development challenges.

“The Syrian Trust, through the memo, seeks to boost cooperation and exchange experiences for an optimal investment of resources in the agricultural sector through implementing programs and projects in several provinces,” Executive Director of the Syrian Trust, Shadi al-Alshi, said in a press statement.

He added that the memo also seeks to achieve sustainable agricultural development by contributing to enhancing expertise and technical capabilities at the sector for better productivity of the individual projects.

Alshi went on to say that technical, scientific and administrative consultations will be provided according to the memorandum, in addition to developing an annual implementation plan including many strategies, of which replacing the imported product with local ones, as well as providing farmers with scientific and technical expertise, and agriculture requirements, especially in the areas affected by fires.

Nasr Eddin al-Obaid, Director-General of ACSAD, said that many agricultural development projects supporting local communities and rural women will be implemented under the supervision of committees distributed in all provinces, especially those most in need.

ACSAD experts will also train the locals to implement the abovementioned projects, explore alternative crops and secure production requirements, according to the memorandum.

The Syrian Trust is an umbrella that covers civil society, youth, and entrepreneurs, which falls under the authority of Asma al-Assad, who founded it some two decades ago.

