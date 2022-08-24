Meslet in Syria for Meetings with Civil and Military Actors

Meslet met with the Commander of the Military Police Force, Colonel Ahmed al-Kurdi, according to the SOC Media Department.

President of the Syrian Opposition Coalition (SOC), Salem al-Meslet, is in Northern Syria to meet with civil and military actors.

Meslet met with the Commander of the Military Police Force, Colonel Ahmed al-Kurdi, and commanders of the military police branches in the liberated areas at the SOC’s office in the town of Azaz.

He refuted rumours circulated by the Assad regime regarding his return to the regime-controlled areas, reaffirming the SOC’s commitment to the goals and principles of the great Syrian revolution and fulfilling the Syrian people’s aspirations for freedom, dignity and democracy.

Meslet stressed that the SOC is keen to unify the efforts and message within the basic principles of the Syrian revolution to ensure that they are deep-rooted in the minds of the Syrian people.

Syrian Tribal Council

Meslet also visited the Syrian Tribal Council in the liberated areas to discuss the latest political and military developments in Syria.

He reaffirmed the SOC’s commitment to the goals and principles of the Syrian Revolution, pointing out that the recent rumours about the opposition political institutions and the free people are undoubtedly being fabricated by the Assad regime and its allies.

Meslet said: “The SOC is a revolutionary institution committed to the principles of the Syrian Revolution, and it derives its strength and guiding principles from the Syrian people.”

For their part, members of the Council talked about the latest developments in Syria and the latest statements about the normalization of relations with the Assad regime. They called on the SOC to convey the voice of the Syrian people and their rejection of legitimatizing the regime to international sides.

Doctors Syndicate

Meslet later met with representatives of the Free Aleppo Doctors Syndicate to ascertain their conditions and hear their problems. They discussed ways to develop and improve of the working conditions of the medical sector in the liberated areas.

Meslet promised to discuss these problems with the head of the interim government and to discuss the problems facing the work of Syrian doctors operating in the liberated areas. He stressed their important role and immense sacrifices while helping victims of the bombing operations being carried out by the Assad regime and its allies against civilian areas and medical points alike.

Meslet reaffirmed the SOC’s commitment to the national principles and the Syrian people’s aspirations for freedom, dignity and democracy. He refuted all the rumors and disinformation being circulated by the Assad regime.

He spoke about the SOC’s completion of the reform plan, which in the coming days will focus on co-opting representatives of the unions, federations, associations and communities abroad.

For their part, the syndicate’s representatives spoke about the suffering of doctors and medical staff operating in the liberated areas, calling for improving the living conditions and paying more attention to hospitals and other medical centers.

