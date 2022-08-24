More Opposition Troops Defect

A military group announced Tuesday defecation from the Hamza Division, according to North Press.

A military group announced Tuesday defecation from the Hamza Division, a faction affiliated with Turkish-backed armed Syrian opposition factions, after disputes with the Division’s leaders in the eastern countryside of Aleppo Governorate.

A source told North Press that military groups, most of their members belonging to the Shammar tribe, announced defection from Hamza Division in the city of al-Bab, in the eastern countryside of Aleppo, after disputes among leaders of the Division.

Liwa Shammar, who runs the villages of al-Tafri’a and al-Sukariya in the countryside of al-Bab led by the so-called Abu Ali Shammar, also announced defection from the Division, following conflicts with the Division’s leaders, according to the source.

The abovementioned parties disputed because the Hamza Division’s leadership did not allow the groups to station in military checkpoints near Abu al-Zandin crossing, connecting SNA-held areas and those of Syrian government forces, the source added.

The city of al-Bab has been under the control of the Turkish-backed factions since 2017.

