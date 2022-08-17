Internal Opposition Says No Solution Can Be Imposed On Syrians By Outside

This statement comes as statements by the Turkish FM backlashed among the Syrian opposition, according to North Press.

The National Coordination Committee for Democratic Change (NCC) said on Wednesday that any solution imposed by the outside and rejected by the Syrians would not succeed.

This came during a statement published by the NCC on its official webpage, in which it stated that the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had turned Turkey into a pathway for thousands of “terrorists” to enter Syria and provided them with money and guns.

On October 6th, 2011, the NCC was formed by several small political parties and independent opposition figures. It is considered the internal opposition.

The NCC considered that the Turkish government was covering its expanding ambitions under the pretext of “preserving Turkey’s national security to occupy more lands and to issue its internal problems through military attacks on neighbouring countries.”

“The Turkish state committed war crimes against humanity in Syria, through which it wanted to present itself as a guardian for the Syrians,” according to the statement.

The NCC called on the “rising powers” aiming at a new world order to put people’s issues at the top of their priorities and to work seriously to find a political solution in Syria.

This statement comes during public protests in the Syrian opposition areas, which began after the statements of the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mevlut Cavusoglu, related to a possible understanding between Ankara and Damascus.

