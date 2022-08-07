Syrian Regime Tightens Screw on Internal Opposition

This measure proves the Syrian regime's unwillingness to follow up the work of the Constitutional Committee, according to al-Modon.

The Syrian regime has required opposition parties operating from Damascus to obtain the approval of its competent authorities before holding any meeting. This move appears to be related to the disruption of the Syrian constitutional talks in Geneva under the auspices of the United Nations.

Democratic Arab Socialist Union leader Ahmed al-Asrawi confirmed to Al-Modon that the commission had been officially informed, orally, of the request not to hold meetings of the National Coordination Committee and the National Democratic Front before obtaining approval.

He explained that the ban came before periodic and regular meetings that the National Coordination Committee (known as the internal opposition and which has its natural extension outside the country) was organizing. He pointed out that the Committee is one of the main components of the Syrian Negotiating Committee, which was adopted as one of the two negotiating teams in the political process.

This measure proves the Syrian regime’s unwillingness to follow up the work of the Constitutional Committee as a key to the political process, Asrawi said. He added: “The measure is also a follow-up to the disruption of the ninth session of the Constitutional Committee, which was scheduled to be held in the last week of July.”

The regime’s restriction on the coordination body is not the first of its kind, as the Preparatory Committee of the National Democratic Front was previously prevented from holding its founding conference in the first quarter of 2021.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.