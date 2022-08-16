More Than 10,000 Candidacies for Syrian Local Elections Rejected

On average, 20% of the applications were rejected, according to Snack Syrian.

The number of rejected candidates is very high, amounting to 20% of the applications. Although the announcement of the number was not accompanied by an explanation of the reasons, the information obtained by Snack Syrian indicates that most of the applications were rejected due to “the failure to obtain the needed papers.”

Read Also: Syrian Regime Tightens Screw on Internal Opposition

The failure of candidates to complete their papers reflects their lack of seriousness to run, or they don’t know the required paperwork. Either way, this doesn’t bode well. “It shows a lack of care and knowledge.”

The final number of candidates is 57,354, which means that each of the 19,000 contested seats has three candidates on average. However, this is a general rate that does not necessarily apply to all districts. There are rural districts that have registered candidates with one or two seats. Thus, the criterion of 3 candidates per seat does not apply to all of Syria.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.