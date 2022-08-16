Cavusoglu: I Didn’t Say “Reconciliation” But “Settlement” Between Opposition and Regime

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that "the Syrian opposition trusts Turkey," according to Baladi News.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that “the Syrian opposition trusts Turkey.” He added that his country has never failed the opposition and that a “settlement” is necessary for lasting stability and peace in Syria, according to CNN Turk.

In a press conference on Tuesday with Latvian Foreign Minister Edgar Rinkevics, Cavusoglu added that “the UN resolution in 2015 is the beginning of a UN-facilitated transition process between the parties in Syria, to hold fair and transparent elections. Is this true or not? This does not happen because the regime is resisting: the regime believes in a military solution, not a political solution.”

He denounced the distortion of his words during his previous statements regarding cooperation with the regime, saying, “I did not use the phrase reconciliation between the Syrian regime and the opposition, but I said that a settlement of the crisis must be reached.”

He stressed that Turkey “cares about the territorial integrity of Syria, and this was the opposition’s goal of forming a negotiating committee to negotiate this transition process with the regime.”

“This is not the first time that we have brought together the regime and the opposition, we are making serious contributions to this subject because the opposition trusts us, and we will not let it down,” he said.

Regarding the incident of burning the Turkish flag in the city of Azaz, north of Aleppo, the Turkish minister said: “We will break the hands that touch our flag. We know who did this provocation.”

He stressed that Turkey believes in the need to take the necessary steps, including the continuation of negotiations of the Syrian Constitutional Committee to achieve lasting peace in Syria.

Turkish party leader to visit Damascus

In other news, according to al-Souria Net, the secretary-general of the Turkish Homeland party, Ugur Bursali, announced that the head of the party, Dogu Perincek, and businessman Adham Sancak– who recently joined it– will visit Syria within the next two weeks.

According to the BBC’s Turkish website, the visit of the party’s delegation, which does not have any seat in the Turkish parliament, will include a meeting with the head of the regime, Bashar al-Assad, and ministers from his government.

The head of the Homeland Party (formerly the Workers’ Party) is considered one of the figures close to Russia. His companion, Sinjak, was a member of the Justice and Development Party before he was dismissed, following criticism of the party, accusing it of “taking power with the support of the USA.”

