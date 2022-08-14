Syrian-Belarusian Talks to Confront Western unilateral Coercive Measures

A meeting was held in Minsk between Syrian and Belarussian diplomats, according to SANA.

Syria and Belarus have discussed ways to enhance and upgrade the distinguished bilateral relations binding them at all levels to overcome the obstacles caused by Western coercive economic measures imposed on the two countries.

That came during a meeting in Minsk that brought together Syrian Ambassador to Belarus, Mohammad al-Omrani, and First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Sergei Aleinik.

The two sides underscored the importance of exchanging visits between the two countries at various levels and the continuation of coordination between them at international forums.

Viewpoints converged on the necessity of upgrading the level of economic and trade relations and cooperation to overcome all obstacles resulting from the unjust economic sanctions imposed on both sides by Western countries in a way that would serve the interests of the two friendly peoples and countries.

