Mekdad, Omani Counterpart Discuss Developments on Arab Arena

The top diplomats of Syria and Oman stressed their refusal of foreign interference in Arab matters, according to SANA.

Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister Dr. Faisal al-Mekdad spoke to Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Albusaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, in a phone call in which they discussed the situations in the Arab states and the latest developments.

Minister Mekdad, during the call, highlighted the importance of the relations binding the two brotherly countries and the progress they have made in different fields.

Minister Albusaidi, for his part, affirmed the Sultanate’s keenness to realize harmony and understanding among all Arab states and its support for Syria’s position and role in the Arab and international arena, along with supporting its stability and territorial integrity.

He also expressed Oman’s solidarity with Syria to eliminate any foreign interference.

Both sides agreed to maintain communication and exert joint efforts to overcome current and future challenges for the good and progress of all Arab countries in political, economic and cultural domains.

