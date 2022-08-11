Former Tawhid Brigade Leader Arrested on Charges of Cooperating with SDF

Turkish intelligence, in cooperation with the security forces of the Syrian National Army, was able to arrest Ali al-Najjar, according to Baladi News.

On Thursday, Turkish Interior Minister, Suleyman Soylu, announced the arrest of a collaborator with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in possession of a quantity of explosives in the city of Maraa, in the countryside of Aleppo.

Soylu tweeted that Turkish intelligence, in cooperation with the security forces of the Syrian National Army, was able to arrest Ali al-Najjar, a collaborator with the SDF. He possessed explosives, explosive belts, and ammunition.

Najjar hails from the city of Maraa and is a former commander of the Tawhid Brigade faction, a former FSA faction. He worked in rural Damascus for about two years under the mandate of the leadership of the Tawhid Brigade and then was expelled after the dismantling of his faction to Aleppo. He has left the military to work with the opposition since 2017.

Areas under the control of the Syrian National Army and Turkish forces in northern Syria are constantly under attack with cars, motorcycle bombs and improvised explosive devices, for which the National Army factions and Ankara constantly accuse the SDF of responsibility.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.