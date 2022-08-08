Syria: Active Diplomatic Movement Over the Weekend

Mekdad's diplomatic activity was centred around the Israeli aggression on Palestine, according to the Syria Times.

Foreign and Expatriates Minister Faisal al-Mekdad had an active diplomatic activity over the weekend. Mekdad and the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed the latest developments in the region and aspects of cooperation between Syria and the UN over a telephone conversation on Sunday.

The minister underscored the need for the United Nations to play its role in stopping the current Israeli aggression on Gaza, condemning the repeated Israeli attacks on Syria, and giving the necessary attention to the situation in the occupied Syrian Golan, in line with the relevant UN resolutions.

Mekdad also pointed out the continued violations committed by the US occupation forces in northeastern Syria and their continued support for terrorist groups at the al-Tanf base on the Syrian-Jordanian and Iraqi borders.

Mekdad affirmed the importance of complete implementation of the early recovery projects in Syria, especially in the electricity sector.

In turn, Guterres underlined the need to respect Syria’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity and adhere to the principles and objectives of the United Nations Charter.

Abdollahian

Mekdad also received on Sunday a telephone call from the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, dealing with crimes committed by the forces of the Zionist entity against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Both sides expressed full support for the steadfast Palestinian people in the face of the Zionist assaults, stressing the need for the international community to play its role in lifting the injustice on the Palestinians and protecting them from the Zionist machine of destruction.

Abdollahian affirmed that the axis of resistance continues to support the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people against the Zionist entity.

Nakhaleh

Minister Mekdad also spoke with the Secretary-General of the Palestinian Jihad Movement Ziad Nakhaleh and affirmed Syria’s full support for the struggle of the Palestinian people and its resistance factions and its heroic response to the crimes of the Israeli occupation forces against children and women in the Gaza Strip.

He strongly condemned the Zionist barbarism and the support that the racist Zionist entity receives from Western countries, especially from the U.S.

Mekdad and Nakhaleh called on all Arab and Islamic countries that defend freedom, sovereignty and independence to stand by the Palestinian people and denounce the “Zionist crimes and those who support them.”

