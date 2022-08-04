SDF Restricts Press in Deir-ez-Zor, Draws up Lists of Media Professionals

The SDF claims it wants to "organize the work of journalists and media professionals," according to Enab Baladi.

The Autonomous Administration, the political arm of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), called on its “committees and offices” in the Deir-ez-Zor governorate to prepare lists identifying all media professionals in areas under their influence.

Local networks have published a circular, reportedly issued by the Autonomous Administration’s Deir-ez-Zor Executive Council on Thursday (August 4th). According to the text, the circular’s purpose was to “organize the work of journalists and media professionals.”

Read Also: Syrian Network Condemns SDF Detention of 16 Media Workers in Raqqa

The circular noted that assessing journalists’ work in SDF’s spheres of influence was to impose “responsibility on those transmitting information.”

Local network Ein al-Furat reported that media professionals and activists now fear that SDF plans to launch a campaign of arrests, similar to what happened in Raqqa a few days ago.

Over the past few days, the Syrian Network for Human Rights has recorded the arrest of at least 16 journalists, including two women, after raids conducted in Raqqa city on July 30.

Those detained work for several local media outlets and institutions, according to a statement issued by the Syrian Network for Human Rights in early August.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.