Turkish-Backed Civil Police Attacks Journalists in al-Bab

The journalists were attacked while covering a protest organized by the medical staff in al-Bab al-Jadeed Hospital, according to North Press.

Journalists in the city of al-Bab, east of Aleppo in northern Syria, were attacked and threatened on Monday by militants of the Turkish-backed Civil Police while covering a protest organized by the medical staff in al-Bab al-Jadeed Hospital.

A special source told North Press that the Civil Police coerced a number of reporters to stop covering the protest and threatened to arrest them and confiscate their equipment.

This drew a state of anger and widespread condemnation in the city amid demands to hold the perpetrators of the police accountable, according to the source.

On Monday morning, dozens of medical staff – who work in the hospitals that operate in the Turkish-held areas of al-Bab, al-Rai and Afrin in the countryside of Aleppo – staged vigils against their Turkish-backed local administrations due to mistreatment and low salaries.

Areas held by opposition factions witness insecurity, instability and chaos due to the factions’ failure to control the situation.

Since 2017, the city of al-Bab has been under the control of the Turkish-backed armed opposition factions, also known as the Syrian National Army (SNA).

