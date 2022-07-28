Agriculture Minister Calls for Addressing Food Security Problems in the Region

The Minister of Agriculture and Agrarian Reform Mohammed Hassan Qatana was visiting Beirut, according to SANA.

Minister of Agriculture and Agrarian Reform Mohammed Hassan Qatana stressed the importance of promoting trade and agricultural exchange and addressing all problems of Arab food security.

Qatana, during a meeting at the Syrian Embassy in Beirut, attended by Lebanese Minister of Agriculture Abbas Hajj Hassan, pointed out the importance of unifying all agreements among Syria, Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq to enhance trade and agricultural exchange and activate it to form an Arab economic power in the region.

He called for dealing with all Arab food security problems, describing relations between Syria and Lebanon as deep and distinguished.

Hajj Hassan stressed that the aim of the Arab agricultural ministerial meeting, which will be hosted in Beirut Thursday, is to revitalize relations among Lebanon, Syria, Jordan and Iraq

“It is in the interest of our peoples that the results be fruitful, especially since there are organizations, including ACSAD, that help boost agricultural work and major projects” he added.

In turn, Syria’s Ambassador to Lebanon Ali Abdel Kareem said Syria is a significant food basket, adding that during the terrorist war it has faced, agriculture has been a strong factor in increasing the resilience and resistance of its people.

He added, “there are experts who can benefit from the country’s resources and abundant production to confront all obstacles that prevent from making use of it.’

Beirut will host Thursday the Arab Agricultural Ministerial Meeting, which includes ministers of Agriculture in Syria, Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq.

Syria-Iraq talks

In a relevant issue, the Iraqi Minister of Agriculture, Mohammad al-Khafaji, discussed with the Head of the General Union of Farmers, Ahmed Saleh Ibrahim, the reality of agricultural cooperation between Syria and Iraq and ways to develop it to serve the peoples of the two brotherly countries.

The Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture said on Thursday that “Minister Khafaji underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two countries to serve the development of the agricultural sector and the exchange of agricultural products.”

He noted that the Iraqi market is open to the products of all the countries of the world, including Syria.

Khafaji stressed the need to benefit from the Syrian scientific and agricultural expertise.

He highlighted the importance of establishing a trade marketing association by the private sector in coordination with the agricultural associations of both countries, whose benefit will be reflected on farmers, traders and consumers.

