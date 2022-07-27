Revolution in Suweida: Local Factions Take Control of Military Security Headquarters

The Men of Dignity movement also said it seized a drug manufacturing facility in the house of a military intelligence officer.

On Tuesday, the Men of Dignity movement took control of a military security militia headquarters in Sweida governorate.

The Suwayda 24 said that the Men of Dignity movement took control of the Raji Falhout military security headquarters in Sweida and burned it. It was a center for kidnapping, murder, and torture used by the Falhout group.

According to the website, clashes using various weapons took place in the town of Atil, in northern Suweida, between local factions and the Raji Falhout militia. As a result, two members of the military security militia died while clashes and escalation continued in the area.

“After the violations carried out by the Raji Falhout group against the people of the governorate, the movement began to surround the headquarters where the group’s members are holed up, with the support of all the honourable people of the governorate,” the Men of Dignity Movement, the largest faction in Suweida, said in a post published on its Facebook page.

Hours before the clashes, the militia detained three students from Shahba city travelling on a bus across the road between Shahba and Suweida.

Drug manufacturing facility seized at Falhout militia headquarters

The Men of Dignity movement announced Wednesday the seizure of a drug manufacturing facility in the house of the terrorist, Raji Falhout– a military intelligence affiliate. Falhout enjoys a direct relationship with influential figures of the Assad regime. This indicates regime militias’ role in producing and promoting drugs.

The group posted pictures on its Facebook page showing machines and presses for the manufacture of drug hallucinogenic pills seized by members of the movement in the house of Falhout while combing it after breaking into it in the morning, according to a brief statement.

Al-Rased network– concerned with reporting the events in Sweida– published a circulating picture of quantities of Captagon and narcotic powder found in Raji Falhout’s house during its storming, which is a military headquarter. The network also published interviews with prisoners, proving the activity of Falhout in disseminating narcotic substances.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.