SOC Calls for Relieving al-Rukban Camp as Assad Tightens Blockade

Secretary-General of the Syrian Opposition Coalition (SOC), Haytham Rahmeh, said that the Assad regime is pursuing a policy of ‘starve or kneel down’ with the residents of the al-Rukban camp, calling on the United Nations to intervene urgently to deliver aid to the besieged camp.

Rahmeh pointed out that the residents of the al-Rukban camp are being forced to leave to regime-held areas due to the tightened blockade that the Assad regime has imposed on the camp for years, adding that the residents began to surrender themselves to the regime due to the absence of necessities of life.

Rahmeh indicated that the Assad regime is forcing camp residents to so-called reconciliation processes, only to detain some returnees a few days later.

He reiterated the need for urgent UN intervention to relieve residents of the al-Rukban camp with life-saving assistance. He also stressed the need for a firm international stance to rein in the Assad regime, which continues to besiege the camp and threatens its residents with displacement and arrest.

The local council in the al-Rukban camp has made several appeals to international organizations to find solutions and stop the suffering of the displaced people, but the calls largely fall on deaf ears.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.