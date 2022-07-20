Erdogan Calls on U.S. Forces to Leave Eastern Euphrates in Syria

Erdogan said his country "is determined to eradicate the hotbeds of terrorism in Syria," according to Syria TV.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on U.S. forces to leave areas east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria.

“The issue of the new (military) operation in northern Syria will remain on our agenda until our national security concerns are no longer,” he told reporters on board the plane as he returned from Iran.

He added that the “terrorist organization” (YPG/PKK) believes that it can deceive the Turkish army by raising the flag of the Syrian regime in areas of northern Syria.

The Turkish president called on Russia and Iran to stand by his country in “combating terrorist organizations” and pushing them 30 km away from Turkey’s southern border. He added: “They have to provide us with the necessary support.”

At the Tehran tripartite summit between the heads of state guaranteeing the Astana agreement, Turkey, Russia, and Iran, Erdogan said on Tuesday that his country “is determined to eradicate the hotbeds of terrorism in Syria. It expects support from Russia and Iran.”

